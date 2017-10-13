Insider Buying: Mondi Plc (MNDI) Insider Purchases £149.24 in Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,132 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($196.21).
Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 7th, Andrew King acquired 7 shares of Mondi Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,031 ($26.70) per share, with a total value of £142.17 ($186.92).
- On Thursday, August 10th, Andrew King acquired 20,000 shares of Mondi Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.20) per share, with a total value of £398,600 ($524,059.95).
- On Monday, August 7th, Andrew King acquired 8 shares of Mondi Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,992 ($26.19) per share, with a total value of £159.36 ($209.52).
Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) opened at 1945.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,055.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,023.22. Mondi Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,495.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,145.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 9.42 billion.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.
MNDI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Mondi Plc from GBX 2,250 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,480 ($32.61) target price on shares of Mondi Plc in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of Mondi Plc from GBX 2,100 ($27.61) to GBX 2,200 ($28.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mondi Plc from GBX 2,300 ($30.24) to GBX 2,240 ($29.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,196.88 ($28.88).
About Mondi Plc
Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.
