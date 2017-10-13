Insider Buying: Erin Energy Corp (ERN) Major Shareholder Buys 14,426 Shares of Stock

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) major shareholder Kase Lukman Lawal purchased 14,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,573.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,759,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,885.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kase Lukman Lawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, July 22nd, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,700 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $4,403.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $2,400.00.

On Saturday, October 14th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 2,000 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $4,880.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 2,300 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,612.00.

On Saturday, September 30th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,350 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $3,145.50.

On Friday, September 29th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 2,303 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $5,296.90.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,332.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,950 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $4,173.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 1,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $4,016.00.

On Saturday, September 2nd, Kase Lukman Lawal acquired 2,600 shares of Erin Energy Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $6,162.00.

Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) traded down 5.17% on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Erin Energy Corp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s market cap is $586.46 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Erin Energy Corp stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erin Energy Corp (NYSE:ERN) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,354 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Erin Energy Corp worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Erin Energy Corp

Erin Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on energy resources in Africa. It is focused on exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s asset portfolio consisted of seven licenses across four countries covering an area of approximately five million acres (approximately 19,000 square kilometers).

