Shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ITEK) fell NaN during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $0.00. 15,214,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of Infinity from the average session volume of 0 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $74.01 million.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ITEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation will post ($1.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 111,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ITEK) Shares Down NaN” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/inotek-pharmaceuticals-corporation-itek-shares-down-nan.html.

About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.