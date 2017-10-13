InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Stake Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of InnerWorkings worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 96,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 121,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Century Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ INWK) opened at 11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.62 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

InnerWorkings Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

