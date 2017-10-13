Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (IR) Holdings Held by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 56.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) during the second quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG set a $97.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) news, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,253,581.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $220,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE IR) traded up 0.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. 65,687 shares of the company traded hands. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post $4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

