Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) traded down 22.25% during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,755,449 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $147.00 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 1,600,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,057.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,701,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,128 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 65,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers.

