Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,747,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 926,906 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $189.07 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 1,600,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,057.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19,074.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers.

