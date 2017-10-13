Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by S&P Global

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) received a GBX 4,200 ($55.22) target price from equities research analysts at S&P Global in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. S&P Global’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMT. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.90) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 3,640 ($47.86) to GBX 3,770 ($49.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.96) price objective on Imperial Brands PLC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,070 ($53.51) to GBX 4,100 ($53.90) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,200 ($55.22) to GBX 4,050 ($53.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,038.67 ($53.10).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON IMT) traded up 1.31% on Friday, reaching GBX 3678.00. 2,787,997 shares of the company traded hands. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,324.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,154.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,654.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,758.37.

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

