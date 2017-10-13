Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Immunomedics (IMMU) traded up 1.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 1,733,818 shares of the company were exchanged. Immunomedics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $14.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Goldenberg sold 20,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,051,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins.

