IMI plc’s (IMI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

IMI plc (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,170 ($15.38) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMI. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.41) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of IMI plc from GBX 1,200 ($15.78) to GBX 1,315 ($17.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.09) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.78) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.20) price target on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,259.46 ($16.56).

IMI plc Company Profile

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

