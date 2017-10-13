IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC held its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex Corporation were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Corporation in the second quarter worth $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation by 69.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Corporation in the second quarter worth $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation by 46.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Corporation in the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex Corporation news, CEO Robert Willett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $2,584,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,750 shares of company stock worth $13,242,726 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Cognex Corporation’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cognex Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

