IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IEC Electronics Corp. is a full service, ISO 9001 and 9002 certified, contract manufacturer employing state-of-the-art production utilizing both surface mount and pin-through-hole technology. IEC offers its customers a wide range of manufacturing and management services, on either a turnkey or consignment basis, including design prototyping, material procurement and control, concurrent engineering services, manufacturing and test engineering support, statistical quality assurance and complete resource management. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IEC Electronics Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IEC Electronics Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. IEC Electronics Corp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 24.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IEC Electronics Corp stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.54% of IEC Electronics Corp worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About IEC Electronics Corp

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) to a range of technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with an array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking.

