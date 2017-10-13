IDI (COGT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about IDI (NASDAQ:COGT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.1913275826795 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

COGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on IDI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

IDI (NASDAQ COGT) opened at 5.10 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $281.56 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. IDI has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

IDI Company Profile

IDI, Inc, formerly Tiger Media, Inc, is a data and analytics company providing information and marketing solutions to businesses in a range of industries. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Company serves the risk management and the consumer marketing industries through its consolidated subsidiaries, Interactive Data, LLC and Fluent, LLC, respectively.

