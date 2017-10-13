Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ HURC) opened at 44.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $293.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Hurco Companies Inc. alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hurco Companies will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/hurco-companies-inc-hurc-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Robert W. Cruickshank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Cruickshank sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 263,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 986,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.