Humana Inc. (HUM) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/humana-inc-hum-shares-sold-by-krilogy-financial-llc.html.

In other news, VP M Todoroff Christopher sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $5,791,546.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $770,759.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,777.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,595 shares of company stock worth $14,133,706. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.60.

Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) traded down 1.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $239.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,055 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.16. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $259.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.