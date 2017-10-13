HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 754.30 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 758.40 ($9.97). 19,478,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 21,640,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.40 ($10.04).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 690 ($9.07) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.12) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 737 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 712.15 ($9.36).

The company’s market capitalization is GBX 150.48 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 704.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

In other HSBC Holdings plc news, insider Stuart Thomson Gulliver sold 138,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.62), for a total transaction of £1,011,206.76 ($1,329,485.62). Also, insider Marc Moses acquired 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £125,901.71 ($165,529.46). Insiders have acquired 27,202 shares of company stock worth $20,337,321 in the last three months.

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

