HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 630 ($8.28).

A number of other analysts have also commented on HSBA. Investec lowered shares of HSBC Holdings plc to a sell rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.53) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS AG set a GBX 680 ($8.94) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HSBC Holdings plc to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 745 ($9.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 712.15 ($9.36).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) opened at 741.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 150.28 billion. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 518.17 and a 52 week high of GBX 772.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 737.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 704.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other HSBC Holdings plc news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 10,000 shares of HSBC Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £76,600 ($100,709.97). Also, insider Stuart Thomson Gulliver sold 138,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.62), for a total transaction of £1,011,206.76 ($1,329,485.62). In the last three months, insiders bought 27,202 shares of company stock valued at $20,337,321.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

