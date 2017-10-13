Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Holdings Raised by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 9.21% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 41.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 158,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 23.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 356,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 35.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houston Wire & Cable Company alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Holdings Raised by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/houston-wire-cable-company-hwcc-holdings-raised-by-rutabaga-capital-management-llc-ma.html.

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) traded down 1.98% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 41,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $81.61 million. Houston Wire & Cable Company has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.