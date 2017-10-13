Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 9.7% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In related news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Gautam sold 5,840 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $798,211.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

