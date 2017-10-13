HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) & Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (ACFC) Head-To-Head Review

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) and Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $106.25 million 4.65 $12.21 million $0.65 40.46 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation $35.06 million 3.82 $6.35 million $0.41 21.10

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 10.31% 4.50% 0.57% Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation 14.79% 6.43% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases. Municipal leases are secured primarily by a ground lease for a firehouse or an equipment lease for fire trucks and firefighting equipment to fire departments located throughout North and South Carolina. The Company purchases investment securities consisting primarily of securities issued by the United States Government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, as well as certificates of deposit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

About Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets. The Bank focuses on attracting deposits and investing those funds primarily in loans, including commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences and home equity loans. Additionally, the Bank invests funds in multi-family residential loans, commercial business loans, and commercial and residential construction loans. The Bank originates commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans with small to mid-size businesses for the purposes of purchasing real estate and inventory, financing equipment, and providing working capital.

