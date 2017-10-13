Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HILLENBRAND, INC. is the holding company for Batesville Casket Company, a leader in the North American death care industry through the sale of funeral services products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixturing and other personalization and memorialization products. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HI. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $395.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,040 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world.

