HighTower Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Position in Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC maintained its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Orthofix International N.V. worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. by 15.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. by 10.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. by 16.5% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 74,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 90,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) opened at 48.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Orthofix International N.V. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Orthofix International N.V. had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix International N.V. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Orthofix International N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $343,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $131,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,531. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

