HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,845 Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,787,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,655,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,189,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) opened at 22.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.01%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

