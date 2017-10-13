HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Maintains Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC maintained its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,220 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 99,812.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. YG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Stanutz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $32,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,207.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ HBAN) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,255 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $308.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.01.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

