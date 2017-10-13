HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC held its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $689,764.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,499 shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

