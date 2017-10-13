HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC held its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 187,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,003,000 after buying an additional 589,937 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,350 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $202,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,400 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $205,992.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 140,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,045,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-continues-to-hold-stake-in-alaska-air-group-inc-alk.html.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,632 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $101.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.