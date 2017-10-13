High Falls Advisors Inc Has $250,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 99.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 19.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 71,216 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. by 60.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. during the second quarter valued at about $7,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America Corporation set a $79.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SBG Securities upgraded shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 561,650 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/high-falls-advisors-inc-has-250000-holdings-in-british-american-tobacco-p-l-c-bti.html.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.