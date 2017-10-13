Hess Corporation (HES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hess is among the leading producers of crude in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota. With crude prices improving from last year’s historical low marks after OPEC decided to curb output, we believe that Bakken play should contribute to the company’s production growth in the long run. The company’s effort to downsize its business will go a long way in the current market of volatile commodity prices. As part of this initiative, it is focusing more on the U.S. as it exits some countries due to size disadvantages. Hess has also increased its 2017 capital budget by about 18% year over year to $2.3 billion. Although increasing capital spending amid improving oil prices looks attractive, the history for ROC investment is not at all favorable for investors. Moreover, the company’s price chart reveals that shares have underperformed the broader industry, over the last three months.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Hess Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on Hess Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hess Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company set a $50.00 price target on Hess Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Hess Corporation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of Hess Corporation (HES) traded up 1.79% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,759 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.14 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $65.56.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hess Corporation had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post ($4.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hess Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.18%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,726 shares of Hess Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $449,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 6,000 shares of Hess Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $255,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,599 shares of company stock worth $873,466. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation by 49.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 35,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation by 361.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 268,655 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation by 14,558.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

