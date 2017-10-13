HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) PT Set at €94.00 by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.01 ($109.43).

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

