Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.84% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 125,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 14.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 92,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

