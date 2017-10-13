Hecla Mining Company (HL) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 25,993.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,056,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,508,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,844,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 24,959.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,239,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,222 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.54 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

