HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Stake Decreased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,081 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of HealthStream worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 886,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 537,116 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,267,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,172,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ HSTM) opened at 24.26 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.55 million, a PE ratio of 174.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

