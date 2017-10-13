HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity, Inc. is a technology-enabled services platforms that empower consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. The Company’s platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, and make educated investment choices to grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. HealthEquity, Inc. is headquartered in Draper, Utah. “

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,788 shares of company stock valued at $36,434,549. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 382.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HealthEquity by 105.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 75.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

