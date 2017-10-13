Head to Head Survey: Imperva (IMPV) and ServiceSource International (SREV)

Imperva (NYSE: IMPV) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Imperva has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Imperva and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperva -4.69% -5.00% -2.98% ServiceSource International -17.26% -3.70% -1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Imperva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Imperva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperva and ServiceSource International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperva $293.55 million 5.01 -$18.92 million ($2.06) -21.12 ServiceSource International $246.14 million 1.28 -$6.57 million ($0.49) -7.22

ServiceSource International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Imperva. Imperva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceSource International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Imperva and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperva 0 8 11 0 2.58 ServiceSource International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Imperva presently has a consensus target price of $51.82, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. ServiceSource International has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Imperva.

Summary

Imperva beats ServiceSource International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc. provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services. Its Imperva SecureSphere provides database, file and Web application security across various physical and virtual systems in data centers, including in private, public and hybrid cloud computing environments. Its Imperva Incapsula product line provides cloud-based Website security, denial of service protection and performance solutions. Its Imperva Camouflage creates realistic, functional data for development, testing, and training by disguising sensitive information, while maintaining the characteristics of the original data.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that power enterprise revenue relationships, partnering with business to business technology and technology-enabled companies. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI). The Company delivers through service teams and integral cloud-based technologies from its database of service. By integrating managed services, cloud software and data, the Company provides its clients with insights into their end customers businesses, end-to-end management and service-contract renewals process. As of December 31, 2016, it managed approximately 143 engagements across 66 clients. Its solutions are designed to optimize recurring revenue across various revenue models, distribution models and segments, including hardware, software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), industrial systems, technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences.

