Head to Head Survey: First Busey Corporation (BUSE) & Its Peers

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSE) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Busey Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of First Busey Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of First Busey Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Busey Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Busey Corporation pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 37.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Busey Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey Corporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Busey Corporation Competitors 1984 7885 8078 306 2.37

First Busey Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.67%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.03%. Given First Busey Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 22.04% 10.59% 1.16% First Busey Corporation Competitors 18.92% 8.78% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

First Busey Corporation has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Busey Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation $248.52 million N/A 20.97 First Busey Corporation Competitors N/A N/A 18.90

First Busey Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

First Busey Corporation Company Profile

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area, southwest Florida and through its branch in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Remittance Processing segment provides for online bill payments, lockbox and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of asset management, investment and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses and foundations, philanthropic advisory services and farm and brokerage services. The Company conducts the business of banking and related services through Busey Bank. The Company’s subsidiaries also include First Community Financial Bank.

