Head-To-Head Review: Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) versus Its Competitors

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Synchronoss Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synchronoss Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 2 6 0 0 1.75 Synchronoss Technologies Competitors 76 453 1481 40 2.72

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies Competitors -57.49% -45.40% -16.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $476.75 million $54.33 million 32.64 Synchronoss Technologies Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -80.90

Synchronoss Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Synchronoss Technologies. Synchronoss Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to be managed across a range of distribution channels, including e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect and other retail outlets. The Company operates in and markets their solutions and services directly through their sales organizations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. It delivers technologies for mobile transformation to service provider and enterprise customers in regulated verticals and use cases.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.