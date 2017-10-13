Head to Head Review: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) and Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Harvard Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips N.V. $29.91 billion 1.29 $3.81 billion $1.74 23.61 Harvard Bioscience $100.79 million 1.30 $3.21 million ($0.13) -28.85

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Harvard Bioscience. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips N.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips N.V. 6.39% 8.92% 3.85% Harvard Bioscience -4.37% 1.45% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Harvard Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips N.V. 0 5 5 0 2.50 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Koninklijke Philips N.V. presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.45%. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips N.V..

Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Harvard Bioscience does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Philips N.V. pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips N.V. beats Harvard Bioscience on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease. The Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment delivers precision medicine and treatment, and therapy. The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses segment provides consumers, care givers and clinicians with digital solutions that facilitate care by enabling precision medicine and population health management. The HealthTech Other segment comprises such items, as innovation, emerging businesses, royalties, among others. The Legacy Items segment consists mainly of separation costs, legacy legal items, legacy pension costs, among others.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors. The Company’s product range is organized into three commercial product families: Cell and Animal Physiology (CAP), Lab Products and Services (LPS), and Molecular Separation and Analysis (MSA). The Company sells these products under brand names, including Harvard Apparatus, KD Scientific, Denville Scientific, AHN, Hoefer, Biochrom, BTX, Warner Instruments, MCS, HEKA, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Panlab, Coulbourn Instruments, TBSI and CMA Microdialysis. The Company’s products consist of instruments, consumables and systems that are made up of various individual products.

