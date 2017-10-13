Head to Head Contrast: Cigna Corporation (CI) vs. Its Rivals

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is one of 14 public companies in the “Managed Health Care” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cigna Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cigna Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna Corporation $40.53 billion $4.21 billion 21.45 Cigna Corporation Competitors $52.30 billion $3.74 billion 17.36

Cigna Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cigna Corporation. Cigna Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cigna Corporation has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cigna Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cigna Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Cigna Corporation pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 21.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cigna Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna Corporation 0 1 12 0 2.92 Cigna Corporation Competitors 79 865 1416 22 2.58

Cigna Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $190.62, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies have a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Cigna Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cigna Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Cigna Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cigna Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cigna Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna Corporation 5.55% 17.40% 4.04% Cigna Corporation Competitors 2.07% 11.39% 3.63%

Summary

Cigna Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cigna Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate. Its Global Health Care segment aggregates the commercial and Government operating segments. Its commercial operating segment encompasses the United States commercial and certain international healthcare businesses serving employers and their employees, other groups, and individuals. Its Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products in selected international markets and in the United States. Its Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life insurance, accident and specialty insurance and related services.

