Head-To-Head Comparison: MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Its Peers

MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MV Oil Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MV Oil Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust Competitors 1435 7431 12044 255 2.53

As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.52%. Given MV Oil Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MV Oil Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $8.20 million N/A 8.61 MV Oil Trust Competitors $1.40 billion $602.68 million 21.81

MV Oil Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 89.71% N/A 38.19% MV Oil Trust Competitors -437.36% -2.59% 0.96%

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. MV Oil Trust pays out 140.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 401.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MV Oil Trust rivals beat MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC’s (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado. These oil and gas properties include approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells. The underlying properties located in the El Dorado Area are operated on behalf of MV Partners by Vess Oil Corporation (Vess Oil) and are located in the El Dorado, Augusta and Valley Center Fields. Each of Vess Oil and Murfin Drilling Company, Inc. (Murfin Drilling) operate leases on behalf of MV Partners included in the underlying properties that are located in the Northwest Kansas Area. The primary fields in this area are the Bemis-Shutts, Trapp, Ray and Hansen Fields.

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.