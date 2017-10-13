Head-To-Head Comparison: IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and The Competition

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IPG Photonics Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IPG Photonics Corporation alerts:

This table compares IPG Photonics Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation $1.20 billion $515.19 million 32.94 IPG Photonics Corporation Competitors $894.66 million $186.07 million 11.35

IPG Photonics Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. IPG Photonics Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 26.84% 19.75% 17.31% IPG Photonics Corporation Competitors 1.86% -2.34% 0.43%

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics Corporation has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 3 6 0 2.67 IPG Photonics Corporation Competitors 42 258 467 6 2.57

IPG Photonics Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $158.75, suggesting a potential downside of 19.27%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 6.53%. Given IPG Photonics Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications. The Company sells its products globally to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and end users. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Germany and Russia. The Company offers laser-based systems for certain markets and applications. Its products are designed to be used as general-purpose energy or light sources. Its product line includes High-Power Ytterbium CW (1,000-100,000 Watts), Mid-Power Ytterbium CW (100-999 Watts), Pulsed Ytterbium (0.1 to 200 Watts), Pulsed and CW, Quasi-CW Ytterbium (100-4,500 Watts), Erbium Amplifiers and Transceivers.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.