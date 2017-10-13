Head-To-Head Comparison: Ingredion (CPO) versus Campbell Soup (CPB)

Ingredion (NYSE: CPO) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ingredion Inc alerts:

44.7% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingredion and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.75 $2.00 billion $2.89 15.91

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Ingredion.

Profitability

This table compares Ingredion and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion 9.13% 19.82% 9.21% Campbell Soup 11.24% 59.84% 12.07%

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ingredion does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ingredion and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion 0 0 0 0 N/A Campbell Soup 4 7 0 0 1.64

Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Ingredion on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It turns corn, tapioca, potatoes, and other vegetables and fruits into ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Its product line includes animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose and syrup solids. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. It also offers specialty ingredients.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses. The segment includes the products, such as Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans and dinner sauces; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages, and Campbell’s tomato juice. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment includes Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products; Arnott’s biscuits, and Kelsen cookies. The Campbell Fresh segment includes Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips and tortilla chips, and the United States refrigerated soup business.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.