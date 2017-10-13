Head to Head Comparison: Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) & Its Rivals

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) is one of 20 public companies in the “General Education Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grand Canyon Education to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grand Canyon Education and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grand Canyon Education Competitors 61 441 455 2 2.42

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. As a group, “General Education Services” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $921.61 million $310.30 million 24.24 Grand Canyon Education Competitors $909.14 million $144.34 million 5.06

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Grand Canyon Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 18.77% 21.77% 15.47% Grand Canyon Education Competitors 0.80% 0.13% 2.03%

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees. It also offers certificate programs, which consist of a series of courses focused on a particular area of study for both the post-baccalaureate and post-graduate students. The Company offers its ground-based programs to students through three 15-week semesters in a calendar year and to online students in courses that generally range from 5 to 16 weeks throughout the calendar year.

