Head to Head Comparison: DTE Energy (DTE) versus The Competition

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DTE Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $11.89 billion $2.50 billion 18.98 DTE Energy Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.76

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 103.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.80% 10.67% 3.20% DTE Energy Competitors -10.28% 3.45% 0.53%

Volatility & Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DTE Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 DTE Energy Competitors 507 2875 2317 41 2.33

DTE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $109.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.38%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 5.57%. Given DTE Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DTE Energy beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

