Head to Head Analysis: FireEye (FEYE) & Coupa Software (COUP)

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FireEye and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 18 12 0 2.40 Coupa Software 0 4 7 0 2.64

FireEye presently has a consensus target price of $17.01, indicating a potential downside of 1.40%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $36.09, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than FireEye.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FireEye and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $730.32 million 4.30 -$161.27 million ($2.00) -8.63 Coupa Software $159.15 million 11.80 -$33.50 million ($0.95) -36.87

Coupa Software has higher revenue, but lower earnings than FireEye. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FireEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -46.37% -26.21% -9.23% Coupa Software -24.00% -19.01% -11.91%

Summary

Coupa Software beats FireEye on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc. provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series). Its Subscription and Services offers Threat Intelligence Subscriptions, Security-as-a-Service Offerings, and Customer Support and Maintenance Services.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications. Its spend management suite includes procurement, invoicing, expenses, sourcing, inventory, contract lifecycle management, budgeting, analytics, open business network, supplier information management and storefront. The platform offers features, such as procure-to-pay solution; online invoice management, and inventory management and tracking software system. Its solutions for business needs include financial compliance and mobile productivity. The Company’s solutions for enterprise resource planning (ERP) include Oracle and NetSuite. The Company offers solutions for industries, including financial, healthcare, oil and gas, retail, technology, and food and beverage.

