Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen and Company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.59 million. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $122,430. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Holdings

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

