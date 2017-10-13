Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,395 to GBX 1,490. Jefferies Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC traded as high as GBX 1,506 ($19.80) and last traded at GBX 1,496 ($19.67), with a volume of 881,953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,493 ($19.63).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,497 ($19.68) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,495 ($19.66) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.33) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown PLC alerts:

In other Hargreaves Lansdown PLC news, insider Christopher Hill sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.66), for a total transaction of £82,513.92 ($108,485.30).

The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.27 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,429.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,371.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/hargreaves-lansdown-plc-hl-reaches-new-12-month-high-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.