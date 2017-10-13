Media stories about HANCOCK PAT -II (NYSE:PDT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HANCOCK PAT -II earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.9861918354749 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HANCOCK PAT -II (NYSE PDT) opened at 16.79 on Friday. HANCOCK PAT -II has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Get HANCOCK PAT -II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/hancock-pat-ii-pdt-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About HANCOCK PAT -II

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital. The Fund seeks to pursue its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying preferred securities and common equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for HANCOCK PAT -II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANCOCK PAT -II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.