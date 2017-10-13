Hancock Holding Co. Trims Position in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Hancock Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 147,296 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.9% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA now owns 10,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies, Inc. (The) news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $75.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura set a $80.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 71.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

About TJX Companies, Inc. (The)

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

