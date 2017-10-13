HALMA (HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HALMA (NASDAQ:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HALMA (NASDAQ:HLMAF) traded up 0.00000% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.64435. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.61139. HALMA has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

