Halliburton Company (HAL) Position Maintained by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.6% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,705,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

